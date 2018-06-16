Premier League: Swiss star Granit Xhaka signs new long-term contract to extend stay at Arsenal

London: Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, a member of Switzerland's World Cup squad, featured in all 38 Premier League matches last season.

In a message on Arsenal's Twitter feed, Xhaka said: "Hi Gunners, here is the Granit.

"I am happy and I am proud to sign a new contract here for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future."

Arsenal did not disclose the length of his new deal.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery told the club's website: "I'm delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us. He's an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more.

"I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season," Emery added.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016, and went on to win the FA Cup in his first season.