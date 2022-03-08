Sports

Premier League suspends deal with Russian broadcaster

The Premier League will also donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to support the people affected by the war.

Agence France-Presse March 08, 2022 21:56:23 IST
Representational image.

LondonUnited Kingdom: The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its broadcast deal with its Russian broadcast partner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a shareholders' meeting in London.

"The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine," a statement issued by England's top-flight said.

"The league strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted."

Updated Date: March 08, 2022 21:56:23 IST

