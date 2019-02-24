Premier League: Struggling Leicester City part ways with manager Claude Puel after losing six of last seven matches

Leicester: 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester have fired manager Claude Puel after losing six of his last seven games.

The latest was a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday that left Leicester eight points above the Premier League relegation zone in 12th place.

Puel had to guide Leicester through grief when owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died after his helicopter crashed leaving the stadium after a game in October.

Hired in 2017 to replace Craig Shakespeare, Puel was Leicester's second manager since Claudio Ranieri improbably won the Premier League in 2016 after defying 5,000-1 odds.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.