Premier League: Struggling Fulham sack Claudio Ranieri; Scott Parker appointed caretaker manager

London: Fulham have fired manager Claudio Ranieri with the team facing relegation from the Premier League.

Since being hired in November, the Italian has only collected 12 points from 16 matches. The west London club are in next-to-last place, 10 points from safety.

Ranieri said he's "obviously disappointed with the recent results and that we could not build on the good start we made following my appointment."

Ranieri's firing is fall from grace after winning the Premier League so unexpectedly with Leicester in 2016.

Fulham have appointed former midfielder Scott Parker as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

