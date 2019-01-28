Premier League: Struggling Everton turn down Paris Saint-Germain bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye

London: Everton have turned down a bid from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, said under-pressure manager Marco Silva.

According to reports, PSG offered £21 million ($28 million) to bolster their options in midfield ahead of a return to Champions League action against Manchester United next month with Marco Verratti an injury doubt and Adrien Rabiot outcast over his refusal to sign a new contract.

However, Silva is in no mood to lose Gueye after a run of just two wins in Everton's last 10 league games and a FA Cup exit to Championship side Millwall on Saturday.

"My opinion is the same as the club's, and we rejected the offer. He is a really important player for us," said Silva.

"He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course after some moments it can become a matter of money, but from my point of view he is a really important player for us," added the Everton manager.

After a summer of heavy investment to back Silva in his debut season, much more was expected from the Portuguese than a return of 30 points from 23 games that leaves Everton languishing down in 11th.

However, Silva refused to label Tuesday's visit to rock bottom Huddersfield as a must-win to ensure he keeps his job. "I am not happy with the last month-and-a-half with the last run, but I am not panicking," he said.

"We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are really disappointed with the FA Cup result. I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future," added Silva.

