Premier League: Striker Daniel Sturridge ready to stay and fight for more game time at Liverpool

Sports Reuters Jul 18, 2018 18:45:21 IST

Striker Daniel Sturridge wants to stay at Liverpool and fight for a starting role under manager Juergen Klopp at the Premier League club, the 28-year-old has said.

Sturridge has been hampered by a spate of injuries during the last few years with the England international passing the 10-goal mark only once over the last four seasons, scoring 13 in the 2015-16 season.

File image of Daniel Sturridge. Reuters

He was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in January but failed to make an impact at the Hawthorns outfit, failing to score in six appearances for the relegated club.

Local media reports linked Sturridge with a move away from Liverpool but manager Klopp said this week that the striker still has a future at Anfield.

“I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out,” Sturridge told the Daily Mirror.

“Pre-season is going well, so for me it’s keeping my head down and building on that. I’m excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back.”

Sturridge, who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England team for the World Cup, has played in all three of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies so far.

Liverpool continue their pre-season fixtures against Blackburn Rovers on Thursday before heading to the United States to face Borussia Dortmund, league rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.


