Premier League: Stephen Lichtsteiner is expected to provide experience to a widely-criticised Arsenal's defensive line

Name: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Age: 34

Position: Right back

Height: 6 ft

Strong foot: Right foot

Country: Switzerland

New manager Unai Emery signs his first player as Arsenal announced the arrival of Swiss international defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on Tuesday. The 34-year-old right back, captain of the Switzerland national team will join the club on a free transfer once his Juventus contract expires.

Previous clubs:

Lichtsteiner started his career at Grasshopper Zurich, but soon moved to Ligue 1 to play for Lille in 2005. After three years in France, the Swiss defender joined Lazio and spent three seasons with the Rome club, winning the Coppa Italia in 2009.

He caught the attention of Italian giants Juventus and the club signed him up in the summer of 2011. With the Old Lady, he won a total of seven league titles and also the Coppa Italia a further four times.

Last season, Lichtsteiner made 32 appearances in all competitions for Juventus as the Turin-based club clinched a seventh consecutive Serie A title and fourth consecutive Coppa Italia.

They reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16 before being knocked out by a last-minute penalty to Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final.

In 2016, Lichtsteiner played only 73 minutes of Champions League football as Juventus reached the final, but made 26 league appearances. A similar arrangement – one player starts in the league, the other in the cups – could be the way forward for Lichtsteiner in Arsenal.

Lichtsteiner is expected to bring a winning mentality to Arsenal after enjoying trophy-laden seasons with the Italian clubs.

Despite Hector Bellerin being Arsenal's first-choice right-back, the manager and fans have pinned hopes on Lichtsteiner to provide experience to a widely-criticised defensive line.

Arsenal endured a trophy-less season in Arsene Wenger's final campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League, reaching the Carabao Cup final and the Europa League semi-final.

Emery hinted that Lichtsteiner's wise head is his most valuable asset: "Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch."

Lichtsteiner has been included in Switzerland's 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Arsenal fans can see a glimpse of the Swiss defender when Switzerland play their first World Cup game against Brazil on 17 June, before they face Serbia (22 June) and Costa Rica (27 June).