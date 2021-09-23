It remains possible that an agreement could be reached to avoid players having to quarantine for 10 days on their return to England from red-list countries.

London: Premier League players travelling to red-list countries for internationals could be given quarantine exemptions in future, according to reports on Wednesday.

Premier League clubs were updated on the progress of talks between top-flight officials, the British Government and FIFA at a Premier League shareholders' meeting in London on Wednesday.

That could involve strict conditions on players entering COVID-secure bubbles once they join up with their national team, and then returning to a similar set-up at their clubs.

The Premier League clubs released a joint statement prior to the September international break to say that players would not be released for international duty in red-list countries.

That sparked a row, with the national associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay initially asking FIFA to impose a restriction stopping players from those countries featuring for their clubs if they did not turn up for internationals.

It is hoped the quarantine exemption would avoid another angry club versus country dispute during the next international window in October.

Clubs also discussed the domestic calendar for 2022-23, which has the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the middle of it.

A draft schedule includes the season starting on August 6 and breaking on November 13, with the tournament starting on November 21.

The top-flight would resume on December 26 and finish on May 28, 2023, with the FA Cup final scheduled for June 3.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told reporters at the meeting that the winter World Cup was a "crazy" idea.

"I always have concerns about player welfare but I have more concerns for our fans missing Premier League football in the winter for five weeks, which is our great national tradition and our great national heritage," he said.