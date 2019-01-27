You are here:
Premier League: Southampton defender Cedric Soares joins Serie A side Inter Milan on loan with option to buy

Sports Agence France-Presse Jan 27, 2019 10:55:51 IST

Milan: Southampton defender Cedric Soares has joined Italian side Inter Milan on loan with an option to buy, both clubs confirmed on Saturday.

File image of Cedric Soares. Reuters

The 27-year-old Portuguese international has played more than 100 games and scored twice since joining the Premier League side in 2015.

"Cedric Soares is a new Inter player. The 27-year-old defender joins the Nerazzurri on loan from Southampton FC with the option to make the deal permanent," Inter said in a statement.

Southampton said the "move further helps to achieve Ralph Hasenhuttl's desire for a leaner squad, with the manager having also overseen the emergence of young right-back Yan Valery, as well as Kayne Ramsay, since his arrival at the club."

Inter Milan are third in Serie A -- 16 points behind leaders Juventus.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 10:55:51 IST

