Premier League: Sheffield United salvage point after John Egan's late equaliser against Burnley
John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equaliser at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place.
Burnley: Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.
John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equaliser at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be enough to get into next season’s Champions League.
More realistic for Sheffield United is a place in the Europa League and the team is only a point adrift of seventh-place Arsenal with five games remaining.
James Tarkowski gave Burnley the lead in the 43rd minute, side-footing home from close range.
Burnley are two points behind Sheffield United in ninth. Sheffield United have only won one of its four games since the restart of the league.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe not looking for future assurances amid relegation threat
Bournemouth slipped to 19th in the 20-team Premier League and while they are just a point from safety they ,face a daunting run of fixtures with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Manchester City due up next.
Premier League: Pep Guardiola congratulates newly-crowned champions Liverpool, says Manchester City lacked passion this season
Guardiola sent a big congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and his players after a game when City’s big flaw this season — defensive shakiness — was exposed once again.
Premier League: Chris Wilder demands Sheffield United response against Manchester United after lukewarm return
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes his players have a point to prove against Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday after suffering a second-half collapse against Newcastle United at the weekend.