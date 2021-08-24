Premier League: Scottish full-back Andy Robertson signs long term contract extension with Liverpool
The 27-year-old Scottish international left-back follows England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brazilian duo Fabinho, and Alisson Becker and Dutch central defender Virgil Van Dijk in signing new deals with the 2020 champions.
Andy Robertson became the fifth senior player in recent weeks to commit himself to Liverpool when he signed a new long term contract on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Scottish international left-back follows England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brazilian duo Fabinho, and Alisson Becker and Dutch central defender Virgil Van Dijk in signing new deals with the 2020 champions.
Robertson was a pivotal player in both Liverpool's 2019 Champions League success and their league title campaign under Jurgen Klopp.
In all he has made 177 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Hull in 2017 for £8 million ($10.9million).
"I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it's always a happy time for me, for my family," Robertson told the club website.
"We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing."
Robertson said though it was nice to have won Champions League and Premier League winners medals he is hungry to add to them.
"When you sign for a massive club obviously you have ambitions to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to do everything else -- but the way it's gone has been excellent," he said.
"But since the very start of my career I've always been one to look forward; that's in the past, that's something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I've hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we've already made.
"They're certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season.
"We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club."
Klopp has prioritised re-signing key players to new contracts rather than spending millions on bringing in fresh talent.
Their sole signing has been France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate, who joined from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a reported £36 million.
also read
Ligue 1: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi lands in France ahead of move to Paris Saint-Germain
Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport to the north of the French capital and was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing.
Premier League: Van Dijk makes winning return as Liverpool beat Norwich; Chelsea and United cruise
Over 300,000 fans are expected to attend the opening weekend of the season with full crowds restored following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Premier League: 'Don't turn football into rugby' warns Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer was frustrated when referee Craig Pawson's decision not to award a foul on Bruno Fernandes led to Southampton opening the scoring through Fred's own goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw.