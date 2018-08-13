Premier League Round-up: Naby Keita's impressive debut, Mo Salah's hug and other talking points from week gone by

It's only Gameweek One but it already looks 'order restored' in the Premier League as big guns Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea picked up valuable points in their first outings of the 2018-19 season. Liverpool and Manchester City, especially the latter who started without Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane, exhibited enough to suggest it will be a two-horse battle for the title. But Manchester United, buoyed by an outstanding performance by World Cup winner Paul Pogba, showed typical Jose Mourinho doggedness, while Chelsea were typically ruthless, suggesting the two favourites won't have it easy.

Here are five talking points from the Premier League Gameweek One

A revival for the 4-3-3 formation?

In football, it would seem old habits die hard. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City started their games with the 4-3-3 formation — a strategy that was immensely popular in the first decade of the 21st century after Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Frank Rijkaard's domination with their teams. Tottenham and Arsenal, the other two of the 'Top-6', played a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is also an extension of the 4-3-3, where one midfielder is completely freed of his defensive duties.

The 4-3-3 has a rich history and was often used by the managers who have a favoured attacking football. The famous Ajax team of the early 1970s, which won three European Cups with Johan Cruyff, used the formation to great effect. Zdenek Zeman 'Zemanlandia' revolution at Foggia Calcio in Italy during the late 1980s also used the 4-3-3.

Key getting the best out of the formation are the wide forwards who support the lone central striker. These players are all-round attacking players with pace and shooting ability, who use their speed on the wings before cutting in towards goal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been showing the potential of wide forwards for over a decade now, and the reason why managers are using the formation must largely be due to the availability of players like Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard and Riyad Mahrez. In Manchester United, it helped free Pogba of his defensive duties, therefore bringing the best out of the Frenchman.

Pre-season and Gameweek One suggest this will be the go-to formation for the big teams in the year, strangely ending the love for the three-man defence that was made popular by Antonio Conte in his two-year stint in the Premier League.

Naby Keita and Liverpool's swagger

After an impressive pre-season, Naby Keita did not disappoint in his Premier League debut, dominating the midfield and adding steel to an impressive Liverpool team. Proactive and more than happy to burst his lungs, Keita was involved in everything positive for Liverpool in their match against West Ham United, justifying the hefty £52.5 million they paid RB Leipzig to secure his services. The Guinean footballer certainly looks capable of shouldering the attacks in the Philippe Coutinho-role while adding more to the defence.

Keita also showed his versatility as a midfielder, comfortably slotting into the front-three, after Jurgen Klopp replaced Robert Firmino with Jordan Henderson. With Xherdan Shaqiri also impressing in his cameos for Liverpool so far, it is safe to say Liverpool won't regret not signing Nabil Fekir in the summer.

Sarri-ball will need time

Chelsea might have eased to a 3-0 win over Huddersfield but the Blues are far from being the Napoli-like dominating team their new tactician Maurizio Sarri craves for. In fact, the victory was typical Chelsea — converting three of their five chances. The Sarri-ball will take time to roll with Eden Hazard, Matteo Kovacic and other World Cuppers still some time away from regaining peak fitness. The new-look midfield does promise a lot though, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante already looking suited for each other. David Luiz looked comfortable throughout the game, suggesting a revival for the Brazilian defender who had a difficult relationship with the previous manager Antonio Conte. Early signs are positive for Chelsea, but a match against Arsenal in the upcoming Gameweek should give a clearer idea of how prepared the team is.

Wolves can bite

Newly promoted teams are often bookies' favourite for relegation but Wolves' opening-day performance would have most gone a long way in at least temporarily halting that trend. Marshalled by the exciting Reuben Neves, Wolves excited in their opening 2-2 draw against an Everton who invested millions in the summer. 21-year-old Neves, who was Championship's best player last season, is a midfielder with rich pedigree. He was 18 when he captained Porto, arguably Portugal's best team, before surprisingly making a jump to Wolves. Neves scored a stunning free-kick and played a crucial role in Wolves' attacks as the men-in-yellow impressed against Everton. Neves isn't the only star in the Wolves team though. With Rui Patricio keeping, Jao Moutinho as central midfield, Helder Costa in the forward line, this Wolves team should be eyeing a top-10 spot this season.

How can you not love Mo Salah?

Sadio Mane must be wondering what he must do to get out Salah's shadows. Mane outscored the Egyptian in Liverpool's 4-0 win against West Ham and was arguably more efficient, but Salah still managed to hog headlines, this time via an actual hug.

Mo Salah with a fan 😄 pic.twitter.com/yYOUWUZFBZ — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) August 12, 2018

Last season's Golden Boot winner ensured that a young fan's pitch invasion in the 80th minute didn't go futile by giving him a hug and ensuring he didn't get charged upon by the security officials. Awww!