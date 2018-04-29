Premier League: Roberto Firmino signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

London: Roberto Firmino has agreed terms on a new "long-term contract" with Liverpool, the English Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Liverpool chiefs did not specify the precise length of the Brazil forward's latest deal but his decision is a boost ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final second leg away to Roma, where the Reds will kick off 5-2 up with Firmino having scored two goals in their stunning first-leg win at Anfield.

"It was an easy decision," Firmino told Liverpool's website. "The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I've grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here."

According to the Football Leaks website, Firmino had a €98 million buyout clause in his previous contract, although such has been the recent inflation in transfer fees that may not have been enough to deter one of world football's major clubs from bidding for him.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from German side Hoffenheim before the start of the 2015/16 season and has since scored 50 goals in 140 appearances for the five-times European champions.

The current campaign has been his best yet for the Merseyside club, with 27 goals in 50 fixtures.

Firmino has become a firm favourite with Liverpool supporters as a member of a gifted three-man forward line also featuring Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"Everything fits in the best possible way," Firmino added. "My team-mates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

"I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful."