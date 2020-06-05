You are here:
Premier League return not on Gareath Bale's mind currently, could finish career at Real Madrid, says agent

Sports Reuters Jun 05, 2020 10:24:33 IST

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale does not want to return to the Premier League at the moment and could finish his career at the Spanish club, the Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett has said.

File image of Gareth Bale. Reuters

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion due to a perceived lack of commitment and a poor injury record. He seemed set for a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through.

“He has a very nice lifestyle. I don’t see why he doesn’t see his career out at Madrid probably,” Barnett told the BBC.

“... To come back and play (in the Premier League) would be unbelievable — a big thing. I don’t think he wants to do that at the moment. He’s quite happy to play at Real.”

Real host Eibar on 14 June when La Liga resumes after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 10:24:33 IST



