Premier League: Relegated West Brom confirm appointment of Darren Moore as manager

Sports AFP May 18, 2018 23:29:12 IST

London: West Brom confirmed the appointment of Darren Moore as their new manager on Friday, with the relegated club targeting an immediate return to the Premier League.

Darren Moore was West Brom's temporary manager for last six games of their 2017-18 campaign. Reuters

The 44-year-old's temporary reign over the final six games of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign saw a dramatic improvement in the team’s form and results but the club still finished rock bottom.

"I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited," said Moore. "We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now.

"I'm going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready. And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction."

Chief executive Mark Jenkins said the impression Darren made across all areas of the club delivered a powerful case for his promotion as the club prepare for life in the Championship.

"We are delighted to confirm Darren as our new head coach and we look forward to his continuing the excellent work we saw when he stepped into the role in an interim capacity in the first week of April," said Jenkins.

Moore, who took over from Alan Pardew early last month, was named Premier League manager of the month for April after a memorable sequence of results, which included victories against Manchester United and Newcastle.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 23:29 PM

