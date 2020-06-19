You are here:
Premier League: Referees body to review technology error that denied Sheffield United goal against Aston Villa

Sports Reuters Jun 19, 2020 09:45:23 IST

London: Premier League referees will review the goalline technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Aston Villa's Oerjan Nyland saves inside the net during their Premier League match against Sheffield United.AP

In the league’s first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line in a defensive mix-up just before halftime.

Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that the technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite TV replays showing it was a goal, and there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.

“Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

However, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled, the BBC said.

Hawk-Eye, which operates the goalline system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the keeper, defender and post.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 09:45:23 IST



