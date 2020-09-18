Premier League: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale flying to London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return

Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.

Madrid: Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was to fly to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.

The Wales international was pictured arriving at an airport in Madrid and is scheduled to meet officials from Tottenham ahead of a likely loan move.

His contract at Madrid runs until 2022.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is keeping most of the same players to try to win back-to-back Spanish leagues for the first time in more than a decade. Besides James Rodríguez, who joined Everton in the English Premier League, Bale is the only big-name player expected to leave the club. Neither Rodríguez nor Bale played a big role in Madrid’s 34th league title, when the team won 10 straight matches after the coronavirus break to overtake Barcelona for the lead.