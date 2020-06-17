Premier League Quiz: How well do you remember what's happened in the 2019/20 season so far?

Three months after the last ball was kicked, the Premier League emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic this week for what will be a 92-match slog to the finish.

While coronavirus is still affecting everyday life in Britain, the return of the Premier League, albeit behind closed doors, will offer a welcome distraction for football-starved fans.

Every match will be broadcast live, many made free-to-air in England, and the action will come thick and fast from Wednesday, when Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United. Provided there is no surge in coronavirus infections, the season will conclude on 26 July.

Ahead of the restart, here's a little quiz to test how well you truly remember the action from this season of the Premier League:

With inputs from Reuters.