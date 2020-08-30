Premier League: Promoted Leeds United sign Rodrigo from Valencia for club-record £30 million

Rodrigo, who can operate as a winger or striker, spent time at Celta Vigo and Real Madrid as a young player before moving to Benfica. He joined Valencia in 2014, initially on lona.

Leeds announced on Saturday they had signed Spain international Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record fee.

The forward has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, reportedly costing the Premier League newcomers around £30 million ($40 million).

The 29-year-old said he was excited to join the club and was looking forward to working with Marcelo Bielsa, whom he described as one of the best coaches in football.

"It's a new step in my career and I want to help the team to achieve the goals of the season," he told the club's Twitter account.

"Leeds have been working for two weeks on this deal with Valencia -- we knew Valencia have some problems now as we didn't achieve the Champions League.

"Since the first time Victor (Orta, director of football) talked to me I knew I wanted this new challenge with Leeds."

Rodrigo, who can operate as a winger or striker, spent time at Celta Vigo and Real Madrid as a young player before moving to Benfica.

He joined Valencia in 2014, initially on loan, scoring 59 goals in 220 appearances.

He previously spent the 2010/11 season on loan at Bolton, then in the Premier League.

Rodrigo was born in Brazil but is a Spain international and has 22 caps and eight goals.

He scored 10 goals for club and country in 38 games last season, including the winner in Valencia's 1-0 Champions League win at Chelsea in September.

Later on Saturday Leeds announced that Freiburg defender Robin Koch had completed a move to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, has signed a four-year deal.

Leeds finished 10 points clear at the top of the Championship last season, securing their return to the top flight for the first time since 2004.