Premier League: Promising Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs five-year contract extension

London: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old made a strong impression during his first season as a regular in the Chelsea team last term and new Blues boss Frank Lampard is expected to make him a key part of his plans.

Loftus-Cheek missed out on the Blues' Europa League final victory over Arsenal after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during a friendly in the United States.

"I'm really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It's the place where I've grown up playing and hopefully, I'll be playing here for a lot longer," Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea's website.

Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea as an under-eight and progressed through the youth ranks to the first team, so far making 72 appearances.

A loan spell at Crystal Palace gave the midfielder valuable top-level experience and coincided with his first full England call-up against Germany in November 2017.

With Chelsea currently operating under a transfer ban for the next two windows, keeping promising players like Loftus-Cheek is essential to their hopes of competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it's a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future. I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it's just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea," Loftus-Cheek added.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We see Ruben as an important part of the squad for many years to come and we are very pleased he also considers his future to be with Chelsea."

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.