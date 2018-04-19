You are here:
Premier League: Petr Cech wants Arsenal to target winning run to end season with top-five finish and Europa League title

Sports AFP Apr 19, 2018

London: Petr Cech believes Arsenal will have to win all their remaining if they are to secure a place in the top five of the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently six points adrift of fifth-placed London rivals Chelsea, with both sides having a maximum of 15 points to play for from their five remaining league games this season.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 15, 2018 Arsenal's Petr Cech during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC1A3C968990

File image of Arsenal's Petr Cech. Reuters

Arsenal's best hope of qualifying for European football, next season, however, could lie in winning this term's Europa League, where they face Atletico Madrid in a two-legged semi-final.

Sunday saw Arsene Wenger's men suffer a fifth successive away league defeat when they lost 2-1 at Newcastle and Arsenal goalkeeper Cech told the London Evening Standard on Wednesday: "We are in the two competitions, so now we need to keep switching between them and do our best. We are in a position now where we must win all our remaining games and hope it lifts us in the table.

"We are in a very difficult moment because everybody else has a big advantage." The former Chelsea star added: "In the Europa League, we have a semi-final to play, so we need to make sure we are ready."

Meanwhile, Cech was at a loss to understand Arsenal's worst run of away league results in over 30 years. "It's very difficult to explain why because until last season, we were one of the best teams in terms of the away record," he said.

"But somehow it has completely reversed this season and we don't seem to find the answer for it. "When you commit so many team mistakes, away or home, you get punished and Sunday proved that. Of course you try to address that, but clearly, the same things are happening. "We don't do these mistakes — the team mistakes — when we play at home."


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018

