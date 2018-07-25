You are here:
Premier League: Petr Cech prepared to fight for his place as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper

Agence France-Presse Jul 25, 2018

Singapore: Petr Cech said on Wednesday he was prepared to fight for his place as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper and denied any contact with Chelsea over a return to Stamford Bridge.

File image of Petr Cech. Reuuters

The 36-year-old veteran's spot has come into question after a patchy season last year, and following new manager Unai Emery's signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

But Cech, who lost his position at Chelsea to Thibaut Cortois, said it was not the first time he had faced competition for the number one jersey.

"It happened many times during my career so that's the way it goes," said the Czech, ahead of Thursday's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Singapore.

"The only thing you can do is work hard and force your way through to the starting line-up... especially in football, there is no sentiment about it -- you just do your job and you see."

British media have linked Cech with a fresh stint at Chelsea, whose Belgian 'keeper Courtois – the Golden Gloves winner at the World Cup in Russia – is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

But Cech, whose Arsenal contract runs for another year, said there had been no contact from Chelsea over a possible move.

"I have a contract with Arsenal. I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options," he said.

"I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting line-up when the season starts. That's my aim and as for the speculation, I don't really follow it."


