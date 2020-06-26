Premier League: 'Perhaps the greatest league performance ever', Twitterati congratulate Liverpool on winning title after 30 years
Twitter was abuzz after Liverpool's historic Premier League triumph following Chelsea's win over Manchester City on Thursday.
Liverpool fans across the globe rejoiced on Thursday when Jurgen Klopp's side claimed the English Premier League title after a wait spanning three decades. Although there are seven games left to be played in the 2019-20 season, Manchester City’s defeat at the hands of Chelsea Thursday night confirmed Liverpool as winners this season.
Now, Jurgen Klopp’s men are at the top of the table with 86 points, a huge 23-point difference from the second spot Man City. Liverpool fans around the world celebrated the much-awaited league title. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, huge congregations would not be advisable this year but fans have shown their love online.
Twitter was abuzz after Liverpool's historic Premier League victory following Chelsea's win over Manchester City:
The three-decade wait has finally ended!
WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ) (@LFC) June 25, 2020
Liverpool have all the reasons to celebrate!
This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.
— John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020
Can the Reds create more records this season?
Liverpool are both the earliest (7️⃣ matches remaining)...
...and latest (2️⃣5️⃣ June) title-winners in #PL history pic.twitter.com/1Rxk2M722Z
— Premier League (@premierleague) June 26, 2020
Nothing could stop Liverpool fans from firing away fireworks and enjoying the precious moments of victory by turning the night sky red.
There fireworks, flares and songs of joy at Anfield last night as Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions pic.twitter.com/INzkzvNs7u
— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 26, 2020
Manager Jurgen Klopp became misty-eyed while speaking of the win. His interview was posted on Twitter by Sky Sports News.
'It's for our supporters, it's for you out there.' ❤
Jurgen Klopp joins Sky Sports live after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions!
Watch our special reaction show live on Sky Sports News now: https://t.co/B16sdyjs7x pic.twitter.com/L1bHCvie4f
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2020
The portal also caught Liverpool captain midfielder Jordan Henderson after the confirmation.
"Jordan, you're a great professional - but tell me you're going to get absolutely rotten tonight like me!"@Carra23 has got the champagne flowing!
Watch our special reaction show live on Sky Sports News now: https://t.co/B16sdyjs7x pic.twitter.com/ssrtqYY2qY
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2020
Mohamed Salah, one of the key weapons of Liverpool gave a glimpse of the celebration from Thursday night.
Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. now they’re gonna believe us pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020
Henderson also posted a picture of his jersey.
And now you’re gonna believe us...... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020
Centre back Virgil van Dijk posted a picture with Henderson and another centre back Joe Gomez enjoying their night. This was later retweeted by the Liverpool fan club as well.
CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/VHTukA8lx0
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 25, 2020
@JHenderson x @J_Gomez97 x @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/usxUBdlp9c
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ) (@LFC) June 25, 2020
