Sports

Premier League: 'Perhaps the greatest league performance ever', Twitterati congratulate Liverpool on winning title after 30 years

Twitter was abuzz after Liverpool's historic Premier League triumph following Chelsea's win over Manchester City on Thursday.

FP Trending June 26, 2020 12:32:17 IST
Premier League: 'Perhaps the greatest league performance ever', Twitterati congratulate Liverpool on winning title after 30 years

Liverpool fans across the globe rejoiced on Thursday when Jurgen Klopp's side claimed the English Premier League title after  a wait spanning three decades. Although there are seven games left to be played in the 2019-20 season, Manchester City’s defeat at the hands of Chelsea Thursday night confirmed Liverpool as winners this season.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s men are at the top of the table with 86 points, a huge 23-point difference from the second spot Man City. Liverpool fans around the world celebrated the much-awaited league title. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, huge congregations would not be advisable this year but fans have shown their love online.

Twitter was abuzz after Liverpool's historic Premier League victory following Chelsea's win over Manchester City:

The three-decade wait has finally ended!

Liverpool have all the reasons to celebrate!

Can the Reds create more records this season?

Nothing could stop Liverpool fans from firing away fireworks and enjoying the precious moments of victory by turning the night sky red.

Manager Jurgen Klopp became misty-eyed while speaking of the win. His interview was posted on Twitter by Sky Sports News.

The portal also caught Liverpool captain midfielder Jordan Henderson after the confirmation.

Mohamed Salah, one of the key weapons of Liverpool gave a glimpse of the celebration from Thursday night.

Henderson also posted a picture of his jersey.

Centre back Virgil van Dijk posted a picture with Henderson and another centre back Joe Gomez enjoying their night. This was later retweeted by the Liverpool fan club as well.

Updated Date: June 26, 2020 12:32:17 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Premier League: How Liverpool's three key forces came together to deliver historic title after 30 years
Sports

Premier League: How Liverpool's three key forces came together to deliver historic title after 30 years

It took a while for Liverpool to get the right ingredients, but once they had the recipe, Liverpool FC embarked on an unstoppable, inexorable march of clinical performances that bore witness to their greatness.

Premier League: Pep Guardiola congratulates newly-crowned champions Liverpool, says Manchester City lacked passion this season
Sports

Premier League: Pep Guardiola congratulates newly-crowned champions Liverpool, says Manchester City lacked passion this season

Guardiola sent a big congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and his players after a game when City’s big flaw this season — defensive shakiness — was exposed once again.

Premier League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says 20-point lead over Manchester City was 'unthinkable'
Sports

Premier League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says 20-point lead over Manchester City was 'unthinkable'

Klopp said he watched City beat Burnley 5-0 on Monday and marvelled at their dominance as Guardiola made eight changes to the starting lineup to showcase their squad depth.