Premier League: Pep Guardiola looks to tie down Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling to long-term contract

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to commit his long-term future to the club after the English striker played an influential role in their Premier League win over Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, scored his 50th league goal on Sunday as the defending champions started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 away win.

“We are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay,” Guardiola told reporters, adding, “we’ll do our effort to make him feel we count on him. And we do count on him.”

British media reported that Sterling’s agents are seeking a new contract in the region of 300,000 pounds ($382,530) a week, which would make him one of the club’s highest paid players.

Although Guardiola is not part of the negotiations, he said the club have already proved how much they want the player to stay.

“In the end the agents may not have agreements and that may not happen,” the Spaniard added, saying, “but he knows and his agent knows we like him and want him a lot.”