Premier League: Pep Guardiola defends Sergio Aguero over physical contact with female assistant referee
After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around the female assistant referee's shoulder as she began to walk away.
Manchester: Pep Guardiola backed Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.
Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around the female assistant referee's shoulder as she began to walk away.
The Argentine star, playing his first game since June after knee surgery, was criticised on social media and his former team-mate Micah Richards said on Sky Sports that Aguero should "know better".
Under rules introduced in 2016 players can be cautioned or sent off for touching match officials depending on the nature of the incident.
But City's all-time record scorer went unpunished and in his post-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters: "Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life.
"Look for problems in other situations, not in this one."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mesut Ozil left off Arsenal's Europa League squad list by manager Mikel Arteta in latest snub
Ozil hasn't played for Arsenal since football restarted in June amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving his future at the club in question.
Premier League: Arsenal fans fight to save Gunnersaurus from extinction after club sacks man behind mascot
Reports in British media said Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur mascot since 1993, had been let go, with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.
Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes defender Kieran Tierney will be available for Manchester City game
Tierney, as well as compatriot Ryan Christie, were instructed to quarantine for 14 days after Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty.