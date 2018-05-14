You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's record 100-point season will last for years to come

Sports Reuters May 14, 2018 15:11:24 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it will be quite some time before any team beats the 100 points his side reached in the final minute of their triumphant Premier League season.

File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. AFP

File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. AFP

Chelsea’s 95 in 2004-05 was the previous best in the 38-match per season Premier League era but Gabriel Jesus’s winning goal sent Guardiola scampering down the touchline in delight as his dazzling entertainers reached another landmark.

It was a monumental achievement not matched in the annals of the English top-flight.

Even adjusting the old two points for a win to the current three, Liverpool, who enjoyed the previous highest tally in 1978-79, would only have amassed 98 points that season — and that was over a 42-game season.

“It’s incredible, 50 (points) at home and 50 away,” Guardiola, who went one better than when he oversaw Barcelona’s 99-point La Liga-winning campaign in 2009-10.

“When you get 100 points, it’s something special. I think it’s a record that will stay long.”

As with any successful team, a good few of those have come from late goals, and the manager emphasised how important that was.

“We did it all season, no surrender, try until the end,” he said. “It was such a difficult game, they defended very well. But the second half was much better.”

What pleased him most, he told Sky Sports, was the style of football.

“All the records we’ve broken, it’s a consequence of the way we played. Numbers are numbers, but the way we played. We didn’t play 38 games perfectly but most of the time we were better than our opponents.”


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 15:11 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores