Premier League: Paul Pogba return delayed until December, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester: Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Sunday.

The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since 30 September due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

"I don't think we'll see him maybe before December," said Solskjaer.

"He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on 24 November) after the international break but probably December before you can see him."

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for United in a game which saw United players miss two penalties.

