Premier League: Paul Pogba return delayed until December, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 28, 2019 09:03:01 IST

  • Pogba was missing as United beat Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

  • The 26-year-old Pogba has not played for the club since 30 September due to an ankle injury.

  • Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for United on Sunday.

Manchester: Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Sunday.

File image of Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Reuters

The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since 30 September due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.

"I don't think we'll see him maybe before December," said Solskjaer.

"He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on 24 November) after the international break but probably December before you can see him."

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for United in a game which saw United players miss two penalties.

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 09:03:01 IST

