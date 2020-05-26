You are here:
Premier League: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford to be available when top-flight resumes, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sports Reuters May 26, 2020 21:54:37 IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered from their injuries and will be available for the restart of the Premier League season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

File image of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. AP

Pogba, who underwent foot surgery in January, and Rashford, who suffered a back injury during an FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, were both expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” Solskjaer told United’s website.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

Premier League players have returned to non-contact training in small groups with their clubs and ‘Stage Two’ of the government’s guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ envisages a return to play in June.

“Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again,” Solskjaer added.

“Everyone’s looking sharp... we’ve been splitting up in groups so fours and fives together and they’ve really done well.”

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was halted.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 21:54:37 IST



