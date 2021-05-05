Premier League: Only home fans allowed as organisers welcome spectators back for final two rounds of season
Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from 17 May, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned
London: Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season.
Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from 17 May, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans.
The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximise the opportunity for home fans to attend.
“This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement.
The next-to-last round of games will take place on 18-19 May. The final round is on 23 May.
