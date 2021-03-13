Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsure about David De Gea's return to Manchester United side after Spain trip
Current regulations allow travellers from Spain to be released from quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 after five days of isolation.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea is "touch and go" for Manchester United's Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday after returning to England following the birth of his first child.
Despite the potential coronavirus -related quarantine headaches, the Red Devils boss allowed the 30-year-old to fly to Spain to be with his partner.
Dean Henderson has had a run in the side in the absence of United's number one, who has been inconsistent this season.
He impressed in Sunday's 2-0 win against Premier League leaders Manchester City but was criticised for allowing an injury-time header to beat him as AC Milan snatched a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the last-16 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.
Asked on Friday about De Gea's availability for the visit of West Ham, Solskjaer said: "David is back in Manchester. He is quarantining or self-isolating.
"He's just touch and go for Sunday, I think. I can't really know when he came back, so I'm not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday that he arrived back in Manchester."
Current regulations allow travellers from Spain to be released from quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 after five days of isolation.
Pushed to clarify De Gea's situation, the United boss added: "I think the rules are that he's got to stay at home.
"He's not training with us anyway. It's different if you travel away and compete so, no, he's not been training since he came back."
United, second in the Premier League, are counting the cost of a spate of injuries in forward positions.
Anthony Martial is a doubt after a hip complaint forced him off at half-time on Thursday, compounding the absence of fellow frontmen Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.
"Anthony, he got a whack on his hip so that's another forward that we need to scan and have to look at," Solskjaer said.
"Definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan. I'm not sure if he'll make Sunday, but fingers crossed because we will need him.
"Edinson I don't think will be ready for Sunday."
Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are also set to be unavailable to face the high-flying Hammers.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Premier League: Manchester United can't give Chelsea any hope of catching them, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
United were knocked off top spot by Manchester City on 26 January and a run of just two wins in six top-flight matches means they are now 10 points behind their rivals.
Premier League: Edinson Cavani says he's 'proud to wear Manchester United shirt' to dismiss father's talk of exit
Luis Cavani, Edinson's father, told media in Argentina on Tuesday that the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Boca Juniors later this year.
Premier League: Manchester United have to be 'realistic and responsible' in transfer market, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows there remains work to do if they are to bring success back to Manchester United but COVID-19 has changed the landscape.