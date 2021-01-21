Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encourages Manchester United strikers to follow Edinson Cavani's example

Cavani, 33, showed all his predatory instincts and wealth of experience as United came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday.

London: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has encouraged Manchester United's strikers to learn from Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan's influential display against Fulham.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star capitalised on a mistake from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to cancel out Ademola Lookman's sixth-minute strike.

Paul Pogba's superb strike sealed the win for United, who sit top of the table with a two-point lead over Manchester City.

Aside from Pogba's gem, it was Cavani who caught the eye as he became the first United player to score their first four league goals for the club away from Old Trafford.

After joining on a free transfer in October, Cavani is making his influence felt in the Premier League and Solskjaer wants Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial to emulate the veteran.

Rashford and Martial have started to fulfil their potential, but Greenwood remains a work in progress and the United boss believes all three would benefit from following Cavani's example.

"He's a centre forward that you want in the box. His movement is incredible, it's for everyone to learn from," Solskjaer said.

"It's almost like I get frustrated at times when he goes wide to put the crosses in because he's the one that you want in there and sometimes I have to ask him to do less running but even in the second half, the header was a great save by Areola.

"He's come down the side a few times and his movement is spot on, so he's the type of centre forward that we've been looking for and he complements Marcus (Rashford) and Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) really."