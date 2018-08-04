You are here:
Premier League: Nigerian international Alex Iwobi signs new long-term deal with Arsenal till 2023

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 04, 2018 13:35:27 IST

London: Alex Iwobi has signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Arsenal did not specify the length of the deal for the 22-year-old Nigeria international, who came through the ranks with the Gunners, but reports said it would run until 2023.

Midfielder Iwobi scored three goals in 26 league games under the now-departed Arsene Wenger last season.

File image of Arsenal's Alex Iwobi. Reuters

"It's always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal," he told Arsenal Player. "To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I'm doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family."

Iwobi, the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, played in three of his country's matches at the World Cup in Russia.

"I'm very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us," said new boss Unai Emery.

"He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad," Emery added.


