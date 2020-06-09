You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: N'Golo Kante returns to full contact training with Chelsea teammates ahead of league's scheduled restart

Sports Reuters Jun 09, 2020 21:53:04 IST

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has made a return to full contact training on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League restart next week.

Premier League: NGolo Kante returns to full contact training with Chelsea teammates ahead of leagues scheduled restart

File image of N'golo Kante. Twitter @ChelseaFC

Kante had been training individually at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground after he expressed concerns over his safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was initially granted compassionate leave to miss the squad’s return to training.

However, the 29-year-old was reintegrated with Frank Lampard’s first team squad, and the World Cup winner will be expected to play a pivotal role in the closing stages of the campaign.

"Kante joined in as the team indulged in a series of different skill activities using various props," Chelsea said in a statement.

“The midfielder looked sharp as he took part in a series of rondos before finding the net with a smartly placed shot in the practice game.”

Chelsea will restart their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on 21 June.

With nine games remaining, Lampard’s side sit fourth in the standings, three points clear of Manchester United, as they chase Champions League qualification.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 21:53:04 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres