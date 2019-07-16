Premier League: Newly-promoted Norwich City sign defender Sam Byram from West Ham United on four-year contract

Norwich City have signed defender Sam Byram from West Ham United on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right back, who made 36 appearances for West Ham after joining them in 2016, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but missed most of the campaign due to a knee injury.

“I’m delighted. It’s all happened quite fast and it’s been a quick turnaround,” Byram, who linked up with the Norwich squad on their pre-season camp in Germany, told the club’s website.

“Obviously, I was not in the plans for West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season.”

Norwich earned promotion to the English top flight as Championship winners.

