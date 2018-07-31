You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Newcastle United's newly signed defender Fabian Schar keen to impress in 'best league in the world'

Sports Reuters Jul 31, 2018 18:41:47 IST

Newcastle United’s newly-signed defender Fabian Schar is gearing up to prove himself in the Premier League, which he considers the best in the world.

Fabian Schar joined Newcastle United from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna. Reuters

Fabian Schar joined Newcastle United from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna. Reuters

The Swiss international has played in the Swiss and German top flights before spending last season in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna, where he made 25 appearances in La Liga. “The Premier League is the best league in the world, you have so many good players and many good teams. Almost everybody can beat everybody so that is what I am looking forward to,” Schar told Sky Sports News.

“England is the best league in the world. I need some training and some more pre-season because the season is coming quick, and I have to be ready in maybe just two weeks. I’m really looking forward to it,” Schar added.

The 26-year-old also credited Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez for his move to the Magpies, saying the Spanish boss’ experience gave him a “good feeling”. Newcastle begin their league campaign by hosting Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on 11 August.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 18:41 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores