Premier League: Newcastle United's Andy Carroll, Fabian Schar to miss Wolves clash due to injury

Bengaluru: Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll and defender Fabian Schar will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to injury, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

Carroll sustained a minor groin injury in Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea last weekend while Schar is unavailable due to a knee problem.

“They’re not serious at all. Andy picked up a groin strain last Saturday, and Fab has a bit of a sore knee that he’s been playing with for a few weeks. They’ll not be fit for Sunday,” Bruce told a news conference.

There was better news on the injury front with defender Florian Lejeune (knee) and winger Matt Ritchie (foot) both closing in on a return to action.

Bruce, who was pleased that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had signed a new six-year deal on Thursday, hoped his midfield pair of brothers Sean and Matthew Longstaff would also commit their futures to the club.

“These things don’t take one day any more... I’m quietly confident we’ll get there. They’re two young lads with a big future,” Bruce said.

Newcastle, who are 18th in the league with eight points from nine games, are looking for their third win of the season and Bruce warned his team they would face a daunting task at home against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

“The one thing they have got is good players, who play in a certain system and do it well. They’re a threat, they’re a good side,” Bruce said.

“But we’re capable — we know that — and we’ll have to be at our best to win.”

