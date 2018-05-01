Premier League: Newcastle United striker Islam Slimani charged with violent conduct by FA for kicking Craig Dawson

London: Newcastle striker Islam Slimani was charged with violent conduct on Monday after appearing to kick West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson during Saturday's Premier League clash.

Slimani's antics were missed by officials during West Brom's 1-0 victory at St James' Park, but Football Association chiefs have taken action after reviewing video of the incident.

"Newcastle United's Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct following an incident during the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday," an FA statement read.

"It happened in the 80th minute and was not seen by the match officials, but caught on video. He has until 6 pm 1 May 2018 to respond to the charge."

Algeria international Slimani, on loan from Leicester, faces a three-match ban if he is found guilty by the FA's disciplinary panel.