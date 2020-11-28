Premier League: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopeful about Joelinton's campaign after Brazilian’s late strike against Crystal Palace
With Palace badly missing the creative presence of Wilfried Zaha due to a positive coronavirus test, the match seemed to be meandering towards a goalless stalemate until the visitors struck twice in the final two minutes.
London: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes club record signing Joelinton is beginning to find his feet on Tyneside after providing a late goal and assist in Friday's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.
With Palace badly missing the creative presence of Wilfried Zaha due to a positive coronavirus test, the match seemed to be meandering towards a goalless stalemate until the visitors struck twice in the final two minutes.
Joelinton first played creator for Callum Wilson to score his seventh goal since a 20 million euro ($26.6 million) move from Bournemouth with a calm close-range finish.
The Brazilian then bagged just his third Premier League goal since a 40 million euro transfer from Hoffenheim in July 2019 as he cut inside Scott Dann and saw his effort deflect in off Gary Cahill.
"It doesn't matter about the price tag and where you come from, sometimes you need time. In Joe's case, the price tag and number nine shirt meant he struggled at times," said Bruce.
"But the kid wants to do well. We are starting to see him now with his strength."
Victory takes the Magpies above Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League table to 10th.
A second consecutive defeat for Palace sees the Eagles slip to 13th.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: 16 test positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL checks among players and club staff
It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.
Wayne Rooney says English football must follow US example and ban children from heading ball
A study carried out in Scotland concluded professional footballers are around three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than the general population.
English Football League clubs to allow five substitutions for remainder of season
The Premier League is the only major top-flight division in European football which is not allowing teams to make five changes in a match during the current campaign.