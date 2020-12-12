Premier League: Newcastle beat West Brom; Anwar El Ghazi penalty powers Aston Villa to win over Wolves
Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the final minutes for two bookings after the Brazilian midfielder caught Daniel Podence with an elbow.
London: Miguel Almiron scored in 20 seconds as Newcastle returned from their coronavirus hiatus to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Saturday.
Playing for the first time since their match against Aston Villa was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, Newcastle took less than a minute to grab the lead when Almiron swept his shot past West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone.
West Brom drew level five minutes into the second half at St James' Park.
Matt Phillips delivered a low cross which was met by defender Darnell Furlong, who lashed an unstoppable low shot past Karl Darlow.
Newcastle clinched the points in the 82nd minute when Dwight Gayle met a superb cross by fellow substitute Jacob Murphy to head past Johnstone.
Newcastle's second successive victory lifted the gloom from their virus issues, but struggling West Brom stay second bottom.
Anwar El Ghazi's last-gasp penalty fired 10-man Aston Villa to a dramatic 1-0 win against Wolves.
But Nelson Semedo's stoppage-time foul on John McGinn triggered El Ghazi's penalty before Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was dismissed for a second yellow card just moments from full-time in a fractious local derby.
After two successive defeats, Villa will hope they are back on track with just their second win in six games.
Villa have won four of their five away league matches this season, while mid-table Wolves have only one win in their last five games.
