Premier League: Mikel Arteta hopes to convince start striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal

London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows some of Europe’s top clubs are interested in signing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but he hopes to convince the Gabonese striker to extend his stay beyond the end of his contract next year.

The 30-year-old scored twice in Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, lifting them to ninth and improving their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Reports in British media said Aubameyang, who took his tally to a league-high 17 goals alongside Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, was a target for Barcelona.

“They’re completely right to want him because he’s a superb player. It’s right that the big teams like him. Hopefully we can convince him this is right place to be,” Arteta told reporters.

“He is our most important player, no doubt the impact he has in this team. We will have to convince him to stay with us.”

Arsenal had to make sure they gave Aubameyang the right stage to perform on.

“He wants to play in the biggest competitions with the best players. We have to help him do that. He needs to feel fulfilled,” Spaniard Arteta added.

“Before I took over I had my questions about him but he’s shown his commitment.

“I’m so happy with him. He is scoring important goals and as a captain he is giving a great example to everyone else with the way he’s working defensively.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.