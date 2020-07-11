Premier League: Michail Antonio runs riot as West Ham relegate Norwich City; Watford thump Newcastle

Norwich became the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League on Saturday after Michail Antonio scored four goals for West Ham, who moved much closer to safety with Watford.

Antonio grabbed all the goals in West Ham's 4-0 win over Norwich. West Ham are 16th and six points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth in the relegation zone. Watford are level on points with West Ham after coming from 1-0 down to beat Newcastle 2-1.

Players wore black armbands as Premier League games this weekend started with a moment of silence as a tribute to World Cup winner Jack Charlton, who died on Friday aged 85.

Norwich are in last place with a 13-point gap to Watford in 17th and a maximum nine points on offer in the three remaining games.

Set pieces have been a regular source of hurt for Norwich and that was the case again on Saturday. Antonio's first goal was a close-range finish at a corner and his second a header from Mark Noble's free kick. Antonio headed the third on the rebound when his shot was saved by Tim Krul on the break.

Deeney double gives Watford crucial win over Newcastle

Troy Deeney converted two penalties as Watford came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 and give its fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League a huge boost.

Watford moved six points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-to-last Bournemouth.

With Norwich's demotion confirmed Saturday and the two other teams in the relegation zone — Aston Villa and Bournemouth — without a win since the restart last month, Watford looks safe from the drop.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute with a close-range finish from a corner, before Deeney rescued Watford with his first goals since the restart.

Both came in the second half and both were shots smashed down the middle from the penalty spot.

The first came in the 52nd after Kiko Femenia was fouled by Matt Ritchie, and the second was in the 82nd after Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Javier Manquillo.