Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino pledges long-term future to Tottenham, says finishing in top four is great achievement

London: Mauricio Pochettino claims he won't walk out on Tottenham despite being a "victim" of his own success.

Pochettino has been criticised after Tottenham crashed out of two cup competitions in the space of four days last week.

Defeats against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round have left Tottenham boss Pochettino in danger of going another season without a trophy.

Despite failing to win a single major prize in his managerial career, Pochettino says he regards finishing in the Premier League's top four as a greater achievement.

The Argentine, linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of the season, responded to the doubters by claiming he has over-achieved on the club's brief to take them in the Champions League by the time they built their new stadium.

"I love my job, I love my job. And of course, I love a big challenge," Pochettino said on Tuesday.

"I am a very positive person and I am going to try and deliver in my job. I am going to going to stick with the club until the end to help the club achieve all they want. When I arrived at Tottenham I knew very well the challenge will be tough and what happens now will happen now," he added.

"We are victims of our own success, the club was in a different level. No one believed in us, no one believed the way we operated from the beginning will bring success to the club," said the Argentine.

"Of course club played once in 22 years in the Champions League and now after four years, we played three times in a row — that was the dream of our fans, our staff and players to play in Champions League. The principal thing that we need to clarify, our fans need to know, when you ask me if I agree to win a domestic cup will help us to achieve the last level, I cannot agree," he insisted.

Tottenham haven't won silverware since 2008, "In the last four or five years we played in four semi-finals, one final, I think we try, we were there, we were close," Pochettino said.

The former Southampton manager admitted his team still aren't the finished article after over four years in charge.

"Right now we are focused on trying to win every game in every competition, but for different reasons we are still missing something that means we cannot deliver," he added.

Pochettino does deserve credit for making Tottenham a consistent presence in the top four despite spending far less than their Premier League rivals.

They could go through two successive transfer windows without signing anyone if Pochettino doesn't bring in a new recruit by Thursday's deadline.

Pochettino said last week that the club were working on some options to bolster their squad before the January window shuts, but he is now not expecting any incomings.

"You know how we work. In the last minute, everything can happen. Of course, different players maybe will have the opportunity to leave the club. We're going to see. Of course, there's not too much time. A few days ago I was very optimistic about some options to sign — realistic options to sign — but today no, I'm not optimistic," Pochettino said.

