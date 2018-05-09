Premier League: Mark Hughes says last-minute hotel change gave Southampton extra motivation to beat Swansea

Swansea: Southampton manager Mark Hughes said the last-minute cancellation of a hotel booking ahead of their Premier League survival battle against Swansea City on Tuesday had given the team extra motivation to win at the Liberty Stadium.

Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini’s scrappy goal after 72 minutes settled a tense clash in South Wales that helped Southampton take a big step towards top-flight safety.

A day before the game, Southampton had been forced to swap hotels from one near the stadium to another near Cardiff due to the threat of a virus.

“I’m not for one minute suggesting that Swansea City had anything to with that,” Hughes said.

“I think it may be overzealous Swansea fans in a position to affect our hotel booking, maybe. But you can use those things to your benefit and use them as a motivating factor.”