You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Mark Hughes says last-minute hotel change gave Southampton extra motivation to beat Swansea

Sports Reuters May 09, 2018 23:14:12 IST

Swansea: Southampton manager Mark Hughes said the last-minute cancellation of a hotel booking ahead of their Premier League survival battle against Swansea City on Tuesday had given the team extra motivation to win at the Liberty Stadium.

File image of Mark Hughes. Reuters

File image of Mark Hughes. Reuters

Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini’s scrappy goal after 72 minutes settled a tense clash in South Wales that helped Southampton take a big step towards top-flight safety.

A day before the game, Southampton had been forced to swap hotels from one near the stadium to another near Cardiff due to the threat of a virus.

“I’m not for one minute suggesting that Swansea City had anything to with that,” Hughes said.

“I think it may be overzealous Swansea fans in a position to affect our hotel booking, maybe. But you can use those things to your benefit and use them as a motivating factor.”


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 23:14 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores