Premier League: Marcus Rashford 'touch and go' to play again this season, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford faces an extended spell on the sidelines as he recovers from a stress fracture and he could struggle to be fit to play for England in Euro 2020, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

Rashford suffered the back injury during an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

The European Championship runs from 12 June to 12 July and England’s first group match is on 14 June against Croatia.

“I would hope he’s playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie at Club Brugge. “Hopefully, we can get through this tournament and prolong the season.

“It takes time, I’m not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for another few months definitely.

“If he’s not fit enough he won’t go (to the Euros).”

United signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on loan as cover in the January transfer window and Solskjaer is optimistic the 30-year-old will be able to make up for Rashford’s absence.

“Odion is a different type of striker, a goal scorer, we’ve seen him in training. He knows how to play as a centre forward,” Solskjaer added.

“We hope he will sharpen up. He needs to do a little extra after training, we need to give him as much game time as possible. I’m sure he will take his chances.”

