Premier League: Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United should wait before extending his contract
Leeds, who returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, are 12th in the table after a disappointing run of three defeats in their past four matches.
London: Marcelo Bielsa said on Monday it would be better for Leeds to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to extend his contract.
The Argentine, who signed a one-year extension to his deal after Leeds won promotion to the Premier League last year, insisted that did not mean he does not want to stay at Elland Road.
"The first thing I want to highlight, because what it seems like is that the president is offering me an extension and I am delaying it," said the Leeds boss.
"It could be interpreted as the club having more of a desire for me to stay than I do and that's not the case.
"In no way do I want to position myself above the club. I reiterate, I am not going to manage any other options until my job here at Leeds is done. There is no speculation from my part."
But they have won rave reviews for their adventurous attacking play and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear he wants 65-year-old Bielsa to remain in his role and that the club are waiting for the Argentine's decision.
Bielsa, whose team host Southampton on Tuesday, said results in the last third of the season could alter the scenario.
"If the club needs an answer before the end of the season, I will respond before the end of the season," he said.
"But if this happens I will take the time to tell them that they should consider what happens in the last part of the season."
FA Cup: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'absolutely not concerned' about N'Golo Kante despite injury struggles
Kante will start Thursday's FA Cup fifth-round clash at Barnsley in a much-changed Blues line-up, with new boss Tuchel delighted by the 29-year-old's return to fitness.
Premier League: Referee Mike Dean receives death threats following FA's decision to overturn two red cards
The menacing messages were received after Dean sent off West Ham's Tomas Soucek in Saturday's game against Fulham. The red card was overturned on appeal on Monday, just like the one shown to Southampton's Jan Bednarek at Manchester United on Tuesday.
Premier League: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel not worried by Timo Werner’s goal drought, hails effort in Sheffield United win
Werner set up Mason Mount's opener and won the decisive penalty, converted by Jorginho, as Chelsea closed to within a point of the top four with a third win in Tuchel's four games in charge.