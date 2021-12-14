Sports

Premier League: Manchester United's Victor Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

Manchester United said the Sweden international 'has recovered well' from the incident during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday.

The Associated Press December 14, 2021 17:15:34 IST
Premier League: Manchester United's Victor Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and goalkeeper David de Gea (right) talk to Victor Lindelof (third from left) as he holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on 11 December, 2021. AP File

Manchester: Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was undergoing “precautionary investigations” after suffering breathing difficulties during an English Premier League game, the club said Tuesday.

United said the Sweden international “has recovered well” from the incident during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday. He had to be replaced in the second half.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any COVID outbreak within the club,” United said in a short statement, hours after announcing that its league match against Brentford on Tuesday was postponed because some United players and staff returned positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Lindelof has been wearing a heart monitor since Saturday’s match, his wife wrote on Monday in her widely read blog.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow (Tuesday),” Maja Nilsson Lindelof wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 14, 2021 17:15:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Premier League: Manchester United's clash at Brentford postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
Sports

Premier League: Manchester United's clash at Brentford postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United halted first-team operations at Carrington for 24 hours after several players and staff tested positive for the virus.

Premier League: Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, says forward's agent
Sports

Premier League: Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, says forward's agent

Martial, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once.

Premier League: Mikel Arteta seeks clarity over COVID-19 rules as clubs go on alert
Sports

Premier League: Mikel Arteta seeks clarity over COVID-19 rules as clubs go on alert

Sunday's match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging Omicron variant on the English top-flight.