Premier League: Manchester United's slow start to pre-season is not a reason for worry, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have not hit top gear on their pre-season tour of the United States but manager Jose Mourinho has said he is not worried as a majority of his first team players are yet to rejoin the squad following the World Cup.

United drew 1-1 with Club America before a goalless draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday. Mourinho pointed out that his playing XI in both games did not resemble sides he would pick for Premier League matches.

"One more training session. We're not a team. We're a group of players from different teams," Mourinho told the club's website after the result at the Levi's Stadium, adding, "some are first-team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s. We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but it’s one more training session.”

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has arrived in the United States to join the squad while goalkeeper David De Gea and new signing Fred are set to link up with their team mates next week. Striker Alexis Sanchez played in the game against San Jose after resolving a visa issue that delayed his trip.

The Chile international is eager to hit the ground running after struggling to make an impact since his transfer from Arsenal in January. “Good for Alexis,” Mourinho added, saying, “the first time he plays after some individual sessions. He needed this and he made a good effort, a good physical effort, which is important for him in this moment.”

United play AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the United States this month before travelling to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in their final pre-season clash on 5 August. Mourinho’s side host Leicester City in the opening game of the Premier League season on 10 August.