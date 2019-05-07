Premier League: Manchester United's pursuit of top-four finish 'disappointment in itself', says captain Ashley Young

Manchester United should be looking to win trophies instead of targeting a top four finish to qualify for the Champions League, skipper Ashley Young has said.

United’s quest for a top four finish ended with a 1-1 draw at already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday and the highest the 20-times league winners can finish in the season is fifth, only enough for a spot in the second-tier Europa League.

“I’ve said for years our club should be talking about winning titles and winning trophies. We’ve done that in numerous years and for a club of our size, when you’re talking about finishing top four, I think that’s just a disappointment in itself,” Young told the club’s website.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had managed to reel in United’s top four rivals when he was appointed caretaker manager in December, the team’s form started to slide after he was made permanent manager in March.

Four losses in their last six league games left United hoping for their rivals to lose points but Chelsea sealed their place in the top four this weekend while Tottenham Hotspur are all but assured of the final spot.

“We haven’t managed to get ourselves in the top four. We needed other teams to help us out and we needed to help ourselves and we haven’t done that. I think we need to go away, have a look at ourselves in the summer and come back fighting fit and ready to win titles and trophies,” Young added.

United host Cardiff City in their final league match on Sunday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.