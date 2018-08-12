You are here:
Premier League: Manchester United's Paul Pogba fears being fined for speaking about 'certain things'

Aug 12, 2018

London: Speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United continues to mount amid reports in the British media that the midfielder is afraid he will be punished if he says the wrong thing.

File image of Pail Pogba. AFP

The France World Cup winner, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016 in a $114 million transfer deal, has been linked with another big-money move, to Barcelona, following a series of apparent fallouts with United manager Jose Mourinho.

But the 25-year-old was made captain for his club’s Premier League opener against Leicester City and was praised by Mourinho for his performance, which included the goal that set United on the way to a 2-1 win.

However, a post on Pogba’s Instagram account shortly after the game fuelled continuing speculation that he is still far from settled at Old Trafford.

In comments widely regarded as reflecting continuing problems with his relationship with the United boss, he wrote: “I’ll always give my best for the fans and my teammates, no matter what’s going on.”

He did not directly mention Mourinho, who has been critical of the player he signed from Juventus in 2016.

But in comments attributed to Pogba in Sunday’s British newspapers, he says: “There are things I can say and there are things I cannot say... otherwise I will get fined.”

He adds: “When people trust you, then you’re good in your own head, and it’s going to be easier.

“I always give my best for the fans, for the teammates ... and for the people that trust me.”


