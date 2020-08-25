Premier League: Manchester United's Harry Maguire found guilty of assault, handed 21-month suspended sentence
Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.
Athens: Court officials in Greece say Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial Tuesday and has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.
Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.
Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.
Despite being arrested, Maguire was included in the England squad for the Nations League by Gareth Southgate.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Leicester City midfielder James Maddison signs four-year contract
Maddison had been linked with a switch to Manchester United, but the England international has agreed to extend his stay at Leicester after accepting a new deal worth a reported $130,000.
Premier League: David de Gea confident of retaining first-team status at Manchester United despite criticism
De Gea's position has come under increasing pressure due to the form shown by Dean Henderson on loan at Premier League rivals Sheffield United.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes new signings to improve squad depth
United's new Premier League campaign could now begin in just over four weeks time and initial talks over the signing of Jadon Sancho have stalled with Borussia Dortmund insisting the England international will remain in Germany next season.