Premier League: Manchester United's Harry Maguire found guilty of assault, handed 21-month suspended sentence

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

Athens: Court officials in Greece say Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial Tuesday and has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

Despite being arrested, Maguire was included in the England squad for the Nations League by Gareth Southgate.